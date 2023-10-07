LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz continued after alleged thugs invaded UTV studios

Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, MzGee ‘presiding.’

Her guests this week include usual suspects Kwame A Plus, Whitney Boakye, Vida Adutwumwaa and Mr Logic.



Completing the set are gospel artistes Sonnie Badu and Nicholas Omane Acheampong.



The show which was supposed to started at 9pm was initially halted after a group of thugs allegedly affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party invaded the studio.



Police have since arrested 16 members of the group paving way for the show to continue.

Watch a livestream of the show below:







