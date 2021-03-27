LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz on UTV

Watch live United Showbiz with celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown.

As has become a custom, today’s show, being the last of the month of March will see live performance by some musicians.



High-life musicians Dada Hafco and Ohene Kissi will thrill audience with some of their songs.



They will join regular pundits Kwame A Plus and Arnold Asamoah to review some entertainment stories tof the week.



One of the issues likely to be discussed is McBrown’s appearance in court during the week.

Also, the state’s prosecution of Akuapem Polo over some nude photos she shared will be up for discussion.



The 3music Award is currently ongoing so expect the show to touch on it.



Watch the show here



