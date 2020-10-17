LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown

United ShowBiz is hosted by Nana Ama McBrown

Ghana’s favorite actress cum TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown is playing host tonight to some entertainment personalities who have thrown their support behind political parties and are actively campaigning for the parties.

They include Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Lucky Mensah and Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong who have all declared their support for the ruling New Patriotic Party as well as the head of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar who is a spokesperson for the opposition National Democratic Congress campaign on entertainment.



Also joining Nana Ama McBrown on tonight’s edition of the United Showbiz is popular entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who is a regular guest on the show.

Watch live today's edition of the United ShowBiz below:



