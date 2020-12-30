LIVESTREAMING: Bloggers' Forum - Ghana’s 2020 entertainment industry in review

In 2020 the most riveting entertainment discussions were had on Bloggers Forum.

The platform over the months has brought several of the biggest entertainment critics to the table to have discussions on all the relevant entertainment topics that have come up within the year.



Having done all this to the delight of the growing viewers, host of Bloggers Forum, Abrantepa Buabeng Benefo has assembled a strong team of entertainment critics to hold a final discussion in a review of arts and entertainment in 2020.



Included in the panelist is multiple award-winning pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng and Nenebi Tony who are regular faces on the show.

Bloggers' Forum is a GhanaWeb TV production. It is a platform for arts and entertainment writers to discuss issues related to the sector. The show is hosted by Benefo Buabeng (Abrantepa).



Watch a livestream of the end of year edition of Bloggers Forum below:



