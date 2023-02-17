0
Menu
Entertainment

LIVESTREAMING: Funeral service of South African rapper, AKA, commences

Video Archive
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The funeral service of the late South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, is currently underway at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, today, February 17, 2023.

This precedes a private burial ceremony which is scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2023.

The family of the late rapper, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry have been duly represented at the solemn event which is currently streaming on social media channels.

AKA murdered in cold blood

AKA was shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, on February 11, 2023.

He was killed along with his close friend, the chef, and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.

The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of Forbes' birthday celebrations when they were shot.

The motive of the killing is however being investigated.

Watch the video below:



EB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post