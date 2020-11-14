LIVESTREAMING: United ShowBiz with Nana Ama McBrown

It is yet another Saturday and Ghana’s favourite actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown is on the seat of the biggest entertainment show platform on UTV, the United ShowBiz.

Tonight, Nana Ama McBrown hosts her favourite celebrities from the Kumawood movie industry to deliberate on the state of the movie industry.



Lined up as guests for the show are actors Bill Asamoah, Ellen Kyei Whyte, Lilwin, Mercy Asiedu, Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu and Vivian Jill Lawrence.



However, missing in action tonight are regular guests, entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and artiste manager Bulldog.

Watch live today's edition of the United ShowBiz below:



