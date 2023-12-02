Lack of govt support hindering corporate investment in creative sector - Kwasi Ernest

CEO of Media Excel and artiste manager, Kwasi Ernest

CEO of Media Excel and artiste manager, Kwasi Ernest, has expressed his expressed frustration over what he sees as the government's lack of commitment to supporting corporate bodies, impacting their interest in investing in the creative industry.

Speaking on Graphic Showbiz's X Dialogue Series about Making Gospel Events Attractive to Corporate Sponsorship, Ernest highlighted challenges faced by corporate bodies, especially in sponsoring gospel events.



He pointed out that the government's failure to offer tax incentives and other support has led to corporate Ghana hesitating to back events in the creative sector.



Ernest stressed the importance of creating a favorable environment for corporate bodies, stating that it would encourage companies to invest in different sectors, including the creative field.



"I have noticed that with every sponsorship, we should be able to ask ourselves the cost of living in this country and its impact on the companies and how much gain they're making vis-a-vis expenditure, taxes and logistics,” he said.



He urged considering the cost of living in the country, its impact on companies, and the balance between gains, expenses, taxes, and logistics when seeking sponsorships.

Critically, Kwasi Ernest criticized the absence of tangible benefits for companies involved in sponsorship.



According to him, the lack of such stimulus packages discourages corporate entities from actively supporting the creative arts.



"No company has come forward to say, because I sponsored this program, I've had incentives." he noted.



ID/OGB



