Ladies, here are 4 ways coconut oil can enhance your beauty

Coconut oil

The unique combination of fatty acids in coconut oil may have positive effects on your health, such as boosting fat loss, heart health, and brain function.

Aside from its nutritional value, the superfood has loads of benefits to the skin, especially for ladies.



We have compiled a list of some of its benefits to every woman. You can add it to your routine too.



Serves as body oil:



Coconut oil’s creamy texture makes it the perfect light moisturizer to slather all over.



Use it immediately after a shower and it will sink into your skin perfectly.

Makeup cleanser:



When liquified coconut oil is massaged into the skin, it melts the makeup away with ease.



You can even make your own makeup remover wipes with the coconut oil. Just melt 1 teaspoon of coconut oil per round cotton pad in a microwave-safe container, then, lay the cotton pads in an even layer and let them soak up the oil overnight.



Hair mask:



While in the shower, melt your coconut oil by running the jar under the warm water.

After shampooing, apply a generous amount of the oil to wet strands and twist hair into a bun. Let it sit for at least five minutes before rinsing to add moisture and shine back into limp locks.



Lip balm:



Coconut oil is a great help when it comes to chapped lips. Scoop some into a small container so you can dab it on with your finger throughout the day.

