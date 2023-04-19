Ladies marry abusive partners because of sex, shawarma, others - Artiste manager

Soso Soberekon is a popular Nigerian businessman, music executive

Nigerian talent manager cum businessman, Soso Soberekon, has opined why so many women are stuck with abusive husbands.

On Monday, April 17, the socialite stormed Instagram with a post detailing how some couples are stuck in unhappy and unhealthy marriages because of material



gains.



According to him, the reason most individuals are dissatisfied in their marriages is that most men date women for their bodies while other women date their partners because of money, sex, food, and others.



He however advised that marriage should be centered more on connection and a lasting friendship than any other factor.



He wrote: “a man who beats you in a relationship can kill you in marriage. But penis, shawarma, catfish pepper soup Nkwobi and Goodies will not let you have sense."



callmedamy: "Where’s the lie"



flora_flawa_: "Nkwobi you mean to type ?"



nirat__: "Is the catfish pepper and nkwobi for me "



sharkaz_sharkaz: "Verified



If a man starts beating you, the best thing is to walk out of that relationship while you still can"



ugoforeign: "Soso tell them o. Them no wan komot toxic relationship cos of monthly allowance"

_wendyrose: "Hungry girls you mean?"



dear_enayi: "Ahhhh! Soso is here to replace blessing she hee ooooo"



nelly.unique: "Am I d only one that doesn’t fancy all those thing’s especially that sharwama"



preciouschimaofficial: "Pray not to marry your enemy! Marriage is sweet"



