Ladies only: 10 foods that make your vagina happy and healthy

Let's explore avenues for better sex life and a happy vagina.

Here are some foods that are beneficial for your vagina because we want you and your vagina happy and healthy.



According to Bedsider the following will leave your vagina healthy and moist.



1. Cranberry juice: Loaded with acid compounds that fight off bad bacteria, cranberry juice can help prevent and relieve urinary tract infections to be safer go for a natural, no-sugar-added brand to get the benefits.



2. Yoghurt: It has some good bacteria your vagina needs to maintain its healthy pH levels. Look for yoghurt with live and active cultures/probiotics. (just by the way, other sources of probiotics work too, including pickles, kimchi, miso, kefir, sauerkraut, and kombucha tea.)



3. Sweet potatoes: Their vitamin A contributes to healthy vaginal and uterine walls and helps us produce the hormones we need to stay vibrant and energized.



3. Garlic: It’s known to be antimicrobial. It is also known that eating it raw can help fight yeast infections.

4. Soy: The phytoestrogens in soy help keep your vagina lubricated, but don’t go for the overly processed stuff like soy burgers or nuggets. Stick with edamame, tofu, tempeh, and miso.



5. Avocados, apples, flaxseeds, and water: They are all super-healthy for many reasons, but for those who don’t like soy, remember that these four can also help you stay naturally lubricated down there.



6. Almonds and pumpkin seeds: They’re high in zinc, which can normalize your menstrual cycle and regulate hormones. Zinc can also boost your immune system and your mood.



7. Hot chillies: They contain capsaicin, which improves blood circulation and stimulates nerve endings. That’s good for arousal.



8. Guava, kiwi, oranges, and green peppers: They are full of vitamin C, which helps with stamina and keeps your sex drive going by removing the free radicals that disrupt normal sexual health.



9. Dark chocolate: The high-flavonoid kind is a great source of antioxidants and women who eat at least a square a day report increased desire and better overall sexual function.

Bon Appétit adds, “chocolate is also rich in magnesium (which soothes nerves), methylxanthines (boosts libido) and phenylalanine, an amino acid that produces dopamine (the feel-good chemical).”



10. Fresh fruit and vegetable in general: Want fewer menstrual cramps? Better skin? Easier orgasms? Eat a diet that supplies you with a variety of vitamins and minerals. The health benefits are good for your whole body, from your pinky toes to your Vagina to your beautiful brain.



If you add just a few of these to your meals, your vagina will thank you.



And since birth control also contributes to your healthy lifestyle, and peace of mind, go ahead and stock up on that too.