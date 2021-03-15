Ladies prefer dating rich men to men who are good in bed — Man says

A man has made some revelations about today’s ladies and their preferences when it comes to choosing their partners.

According to the man, girls would like to marry men rich men than men who are good in bed.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Browngh TV with First Lady on the "Adwuma Adwuma' show, the trader identified as Yaw Sarpong said that in this modern times, a woman can change her mind about her partner in the twinkle of an eye, especially when she sees another man who possesses wealth more than her partner.



Yaw Sarpong who stated that he is working hard to make enough money before he marries revealed that although he has a girlfriend he is currently living with, he believes there is a possibility that things could change and she might decide to move in with another man.



Touching on his job, Yaw Sarpong said he has been selling “Ghana-Made” shoes for about ten years but would prefer that his child goes to school and become someone respectable in society, however, if his ward shows any interest in making “Ghana-Made” shoes like him, he wouldn’t stop his ward from doing that.

Well, in this modern age, most parents would prefer a “white colour job” for their wards rather than a self-a employed job. It has been habitual of lost youth to seek a white colour job rather than learning a trade but Yaw Sarpong would go with whatever decision his ward takes.



Watch the video below:



