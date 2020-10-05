Lady Jay drops new single titled 'Fire'

Lady Jay's new song 'Fire' is a fusion of West Africa and South Africa melodies

Ghanaian female songstress Lady Jay has released her latest single titled “Fire” which is inspired by women empowerment and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

This year has been good for the sensational vocalist especially after the release of her debut EP “Anywhere You Dey”, with two of her songs, “Odo Nana” and “For You” which was featured on HBO hit TV show.



Her new song “Fire” is a fusion of West Africa and South Africa melodies with the local dialect from Ghana creating a powerful piece.



Lady Jay had been in the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industry for over a decade and has worked with some of the most influential artistes including Sarkodie, Efya, BOJ, E.L, and Yaa Pono.

Lady Jay was signed onto the Wahala Entertainment Record Label in 2018 after she returned from Canada, where she studied music business.



The company works hand in hand with ditto music and since then had released five singles and music videos which influenced a new generation of listeners.



She did her first virtual concert and is currently working on her famous live music concert “Magic Dream”.