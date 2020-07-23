Entertainment

Lady Jay plays Live Virtual Concert this Saturday

Musician Lady Jay

Lady Jay has been busy this year. After the release of her debut EP “Anywhere you dey”, she signed a performance deal with UK entertainment company “Shodement” and is performing her first LIVE virtual concert.

This is targeted for her fans around the globe and is happening this Saturday, July 25th at 2:00 pm GMT.



Lady Jay is a name everyone is talking about. She recently had two of her songs, “Odo Nana” and “For You You You” featured on an HBO TV show titled “I May Destroy You”.



She has worked with some of the regions most influential artists including Sarkodie, BOJ, E.L, and Yaa Pono just to name a few. You can check out her latest videos “For You You You” and “Odo Nana” on.



Wahala Entertainment signed Lady Jay in 2018 after she returned from Canada where she studied music business. Since then she released four singles and music videos which influenced a new generation of listeners.

She has also been working on her famous live music concert “Magic Dream” held at Zen Garden a few times a year. Her concerts set a new bar for live music in Ghana and have gotten national attention and have been played by a number of local TV stations. To watch the Freedom Concert:







During the premiere's exclusive interview with Lady Jay, she talks about her upcoming projects one of which is titled “This is Africa”. It is said to be an anthem to all African people and is a song that she holds very close to her heart. “This is Africa” is set for release later this year and is going to be the biggest project both Wahala Entertainment and Lady Jay have ever worked on. She is also working on a number of projects with various or Africa’s biggest artists, her team also confirms that 2020 is going to be a big year full of surprises. You can follow Lady Jay on Instagram or twitter @LadyJayLives or on Facebook @LadyJayOFFICIAL or visit www.ladyjaymusic.com.



You can purchase tickets for the LIVE virtual concert this Saturday on https://beautifulghanatour.eventbrite.co.uk

Source: Wahala Entertainment, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.