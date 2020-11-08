Lady Jay’s ‘Fire’ video is a 'message of freedom'

Ghanaian musician, Lady Jay says she has burnt down the door “of no return” and Africans should now think about preserving their liberty and heritage, knowing that they can also do much for the world.

The songstress in an interview said her latest single is inspired by the strength and courage of Yaa Asantewa, the great Ashanti Queen who led and fought racism and colonialism.



“It’s a story about loving ourselves and believing in ourselves, and encouraging each other – empowerment,” she expressed.



She said Africans are royals; Kings and Queens, so they should believe in themselves and know that they are not ordinary people as they can achieve more with determination.



“I am happy to realize my dream as a musician and glad to be the first artiste in Ghana to fly on stage, I feel amazing and I thank all, the production crew, dancers and fire eaters who supported me,” she added.



According to Lady Jay, two more singles titled ‘Marry You’ and ‘Social Media’ are on its way.

“My album entitled ‘This is Africa’ will come out pretty soon, I am presently working on it, I thank Wahala Entertainment for the massive support” she disclosed.



The international songstress said many lessons can be learned from the video, ‘Fire’ which is now on Vevo and YouTube.



Watch the 'fire' video on YouTube below



