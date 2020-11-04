Lady Jay shows appreciation after 'flying' at 'Fire’ video release party

Lady Jay during the video release party

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Top female star of the moment, Lady Jay is now content as her wish to float in the air and sing was achieved when she flew for a moment (actually twice) at the 4Syte Mansion on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The party started on time with the distinguished patrons and guests enjoying some drinks to refresh and warm up before the lady of the night appeared.



The Gentlemen Band were at their finest performance and added flavour and panache to the musical package.



Lady Jay graciously entered the stage amidst loud applause with the Flawless Dance Studio Squad. They were charged and their red sparkling sexy outfit indicated that they were in to thrill and excite, which they executed in style, with power and delicious.



Indeed the launch of the ‘Fire’ Video by Lady Jay and Wahala Entertainment was classic, fantastic, realistic, and 'picturistic'.



She revealed that anger inspired her do the ‘Fire’ song and video as she was fed up of people fighting or not understanding each other, and she hates oppressors, so her message was for the world to show love and live with love.

Lady Jay believes in peace, unity and love and that is what she preaches always.



She thanked everyone who played a role in the pre and post-production of the ‘Fire’ Video as well as her family, friends and fans, not forgetting the guests and patrons of Zen Garden.



“So we now fly .... #firevideo release party if u missed it.. u gotta wait till the video drops to the public goodnight world I am proud of my self my team @4syte to thank u so much for giving me your space and believing in me to management team @wahalaentertainment and all my friends and family especially to @waelsworld my manger and my husband @kevins.haze thank you both for making me a strong woman thank u, everyone, @rania_odaymat @steviefrenchie @annabetya @iamfreedom @soafrican @djmensah @efya_nokturnal @salmamumin @iamabrokwa @ayo_a_ghana thank you all so so much @wizsharifah @janaan.jpg think u everyone #gentlemenband. @laladzy, leader of flawless dance crew my only n official dancers forever thank u my girls” she wrote on her Facebook wall.



The amazing ‘Fire’ Video Music Video Premiere saw some VVIPs and VIPs present including Real Estate Mogul Cheddar.

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor