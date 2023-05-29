1
Lady Joyce releases new song and visuals titled 'Adonai'

Lady Joyce Adonai Gospel artiste, Lady Joyce

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah

UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joyce Ansu Antwi, popularly known in the music ministry as Lady Joyce, is out with another song and video 'Adonai', a follow-up single to her spirit-stirring Christmas record, 'Share to the World'.

The song, which is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana is a praise track encouraging all to be thankful and appreciative of God’s bounteous blessings and gifts to mankind even in times of adversity.

The song comes from a place of divine transformation which the UK-based musician says is associated with a constant connection with her Maker.

“Adonai, we worship you, Adonai we worship you, There is no other God like you…I will worship you”, Lady Joyce affirms in the uplifting comforting song as a testament to God’s goodness.

The song is an astonishing blend of silky presence and melodious rhythm with the visuals competing in a follow-spot match versus interpretative choreographers in an auditorium.

The song is produced, mixed and mastered by the UK-based sound engineer, Samuel Ababio of X_tee Muzik Lab.

The song was recorded under the record Label, Adenti Music Productions, owned by the singer.

