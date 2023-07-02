Lady accuses Davido of failing to pay her N10 million after aborting their baby

Nigerian singer, Davido

Following the numerous claims on social media by two women who accused Davido of impregnating them and refusing to take responsibility, another lady has 'popped up' to share her story.

This lady, identified as Chisom, shared a video of herself calling out Davido for impregnating her, promised to give her N10 million if she aborts the baby.



According to her, after aborting the baby, the singer never came through with the money he promised her.



In the video she shared a picture of Davido sleeping to back her claim that she too slept with the famous singer.



She said; "I was a victim of Davido too, I was once pregnant for Davido, He told me to abort it and promised to give me N10Million, I agreed and aborted the baby but Davido never fulfilled his promises, he didn’t Give me my N10Million.”



Her revelation comes after American lady, Anita Brown took to social media to rant that she is expecting Davido's child.

She also shared some personal information about the singer and his wife, Chioma.



The singer, Davido who is currently on tour, is yet to speak on the pregnancy scandal.



Watch the video below;



