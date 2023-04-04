0
Menu
Entertainment

Lady apologizes to male friend after accusing him of rape several times

Rape Skidl File photo: The lady who had accused the man several times of rape has confessed

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

A young man, identified as Richard Osita, has called out his female friend, Bella Nwoko, who falsely accused him of rape.

According to Richard, his longtime friend, Bella, had on two occasions threatened to accuse him of raping her.

He said he and Bella grew up together, and he had always seen her as a little sister, but despite their closeness, Bella threatened to ruin his reputation by accusing him of rape.

According to him, she first threatened to accuse him of rape in 2021 when he turned down her sexual advances.

This didn't end there, as he disclosed once again that she threatened to accuse him of rape just recently, after he asked her to pay back some monies owed him.

To corroborate his claim, he took to his Instagram page, @your_young_king, to share a video of Bella apologizing for “accusing him of rape.”

Sharing the video which has since gone viral, he wrote

“THIS WOMAN ACCUSED ME OF RAPE BECAUSE I TURNED HER DOWN, ALL FALSE RAPE ACCUSERS SHOULD SERVE THE SAME JAIL TERM AS ACTUAL RAPISTS. SHE TRIED TO RUIN MY LIFE AND I WANT THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE TO DO THE RIGHT THING @nigeriapoliceforce

MANY INNOCENT MEN ARE IN PRISON BECAUSE OF WOMEN LIKE THIS, I NEED HER IN JAIL!! BECAUSE IF THE TABLES WERE TURNED ID BE IN FUCKING PRISON RIGHT NOW. FUCK YOU BITCH”.

The post has since been featured on various Nigeria blogs with tons of comments from netizens.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Richard ????????‍♂️ (@your_king_richard)



Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha