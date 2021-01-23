Lady at the centre of Joyce Blessing's divorce controversy reacts to Cecilia Marfo's 'go back' order

Jullie Jay-Kanz, former publicist of Joyce Blessing

There has been a kerfuffle over what ensued between gospel musician Joyce Blessing and Cecilia Marfo at the Unity Group of Companies Annual Thanksgiving Service when the latter stormed the stage, snatched the microphone from the former, and asked her to go back to her estranged husband.

Whereas the argument has been on whether or not Cecilia Marfo's actions were well thought through, Jullie Jay-Kanz, the former publicist of Joyce Blessing who has been accused of being the reason the gospel musician's marriage is on the verge of collapse, has in a Facebook post offered a word of motivation to her former boss and the husband, Dave Joy.



Sharing a lovely photograph of the two, she wrote: "And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through. How you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in."



In May 2020, reports were rife that Joyce Blessing's marriage was on the verge of collapse. There were rumours she had stormed the house of her husband's sister to pick her children amidst tight security.



Accusing fingers were pointed at Jullie Jay-Kanz as she was alleged to have caused the breakup. The blogger, however, denied.



Joyce Blessing's music career has since suffered a decline. The credentials of her social media handles are said to be in the possession of the estranged husband who has vowed to not give back until the musician gives her access to his children.



The singer in October last year lamented her videos on YouTube and Instagram have been flagged and accused Jullie Jay-Kanz of being behind the development. She warned her former employee to desist from the act or face God’s wrath but Jullie Jay-Kanz again denied any wrongdoing.

Don't blame me for Joyce Blessing's 'stupid divorce' - Jullie Jay-Kanz barks at social media user



On January 11, 2021, however, a birthday wish post from Jullie Jay-Kanz to Dave Joy opened up the old wound. A commenter warned: "Betrayal at the highest point. Remember, when you throw a stone against a wall, it bounces back to you. Karma really works, it will be waiting patiently! Enjoy while it lasts," triggering venom from Jullie Jay-Kanz.



She responded, "Stupidity at the highest point. Remember, when someone stupidly divorces her husband it doesn't mean we shouldn't send him best wishes on his birthday. Karma really works, it will be waiting patiently! Bleed while it lasts.”







