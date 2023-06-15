Lady causes stir as she requests for blood from fiance's father on first visit

Man meets son's girlfriend

An unidentified lady has sparked converstaions on social media after her boyfriend introduced her to his father for the first time.

In a video making the rounds, a guy introduced his girlfriend to his father and the father who was filled with joy welcomed the lady and asked what she would drink.



Surprisingly, the lady requested for blood. The father of the guy was confused at the mention of 'blood' as he didn't know if there was a drink called blood.



The guy explained to his father that his girlfriend doesn't drink water when there's light outside rather she only takes in blood.



The father of the guy was in disbelief and asked the lady where she comes from.



She responded: "I'm from far away places."

The man was still confused and asked the lady "far away places like where?"



The lady responded that she considers herself as an alien.



The video sparked conversations on social media as many believed the video was just a prank on the father.



See comments here



alain.ngalani: "“Alien “. ok , so what do you want to drink?"

n4nero: "That's the look of "oya come and go home""



ayomidate: "From who actually"



kwan_bay: "Abeg Just jejely carry am back to her faraway places"



soloblinkz: "Make them bring, “Obara Jesus” for her"



afunimawobe1: "Now, this is a real prank video. Not all these scripted sh!t."

jamo_jnr: "The man exhausted every option he could think of before confirming it was “blood”"



amobisays: "The fact he started off with a nice to meet you was impressive all things considering"



