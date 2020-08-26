0
Entertainment Wed, 26 Aug 2020

Lady comes under attack after asking men to save GH¢15 towards their girlfriend’s birthday

CEDI NOTES7 Some Ghana Cedi notes

A lady with Twitter handle ‘Cuntless lady’ is not finding it easy on Twitter after her post which implies that men should save towards their girlfriend’s birthday.

She has come under serious attack after asking Ghanaian men to cultivate the habit of saving GH¢15 everyday so as to afford gifts for their girlfriends on their birthday.

“When you are dating a girl, you have to save for her birthday. So lemme help you guys, If you save 15gh a day in a box from now till her birthday you would have money to spoil her well but if her birthday is near then yawa if not start today. You are good to go,” her post read.

This was welcomed by reactions from both sexes, particularly men who attacked her for carving such an opinion.

“If your poppy dey save 15gh a day give you like by now you stop e-begging..mmoasem sei!,”

“Saving up 15gh everyday till her birthday, only for her to get you boxers and handkerchief? Nkwasiasem,” A tweep replied.

“If you be my boy wey I hear say you dey save 15gh everyday give your woman ein birthday.. the way I go beat you eh,” A twitter user wrote

“The 15gh nu why don't u make it 50gh a day for one year. You go fit get money buy home used picanto seff. That one go rake 1500 a month give u. sia,” another wrote

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

