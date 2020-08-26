Entertainment

Lady comes under attack after asking men to save GH¢15 towards their girlfriend’s birthday

A lady with Twitter handle ‘Cuntless lady’ is not finding it easy on Twitter after her post which implies that men should save towards their girlfriend’s birthday.

She has come under serious attack after asking Ghanaian men to cultivate the habit of saving GH¢15 everyday so as to afford gifts for their girlfriends on their birthday.



“When you are dating a girl, you have to save for her birthday. So lemme help you guys, If you save 15gh a day in a box from now till her birthday you would have money to spoil her well but if her birthday is near then yawa if not start today. You are good to go,” her post read.



This was welcomed by reactions from both sexes, particularly men who attacked her for carving such an opinion.



“If your poppy dey save 15gh a day give you like by now you stop e-begging..mmoasem sei!,”

“Saving up 15gh everyday till her birthday, only for her to get you boxers and handkerchief? Nkwasiasem,” A tweep replied.



“If you be my boy wey I hear say you dey save 15gh everyday give your woman ein birthday.. the way I go beat you eh,” A twitter user wrote



“The 15gh nu why don't u make it 50gh a day for one year. You go fit get money buy home used picanto seff. That one go rake 1500 a month give u. sia,” another wrote



Read their full reactions below:

Like we go take dat money stake bet and lotto at least we go get income.... — Chris Shadowz (@ShadowzChris) August 25, 2020

If your poppy dey save 15gh a day give you like by now you stop e-begging..mmoasem sei! — Kofi Ntim (@mr_ntim) August 25, 2020

Will you do same when it's his birthday?

How much has he saved for both of y'all's future and he should start saving 15gh to spoil you on your birthday.

Madam relax work hard and spoil yourself when it's your birthday he'll also do the little he can do. He can't kee himself???????? https://t.co/f7Ljp6zdkh — ?????????? ??????? ???????????????? (@AkosuaPheana) August 25, 2020

Saving up 15gh everyday till her birthday, only for her to get you boxers and handkerchief? Nkwasiasem https://t.co/D7kCIYv9GF — Flacko?????????? (@1real_asap) August 25, 2020

imagine saving 15gh for a girl called Sarah or Esther? why? no! why? ???? — ????????. (@Greatman__) August 25, 2020

If you be my boy wey I hear say you dey save 15gh everyday give your woman ein birthday.. the way I go beat you eh — Flacko?????????? (@1real_asap) August 25, 2020

make i save 15gh everyday for my girlfriend's birthday? sakeof? na me ankansa naa, i celebrate birthday before with my monies? mtchew make i go bathe erh???????? pic.twitter.com/dSxw6kPoLs — Yepp_ (@yh_aquatic) August 26, 2020

15gh a day for her birthday. How much are you saving a day for your retirement? — KOJO Prempeh ????????????????????? (@Mr_Anane_) August 26, 2020

Your hotspot has 6 connected devices and you want him to save 15gh a day to spoil on you



Gyama w'abodam — Mmaa m3np3 hia???? (@khqwesy) August 26, 2020

15gh daily just to spoil you on your birthday na mother’s day koraa y3 save s3n — ???? LoNg MaN ???????? (@Aadil_56) August 26, 2020

15gh..everyday Aden how much pocket money I dey get a day??? . Herh awofu) br3 ooo

Yo go go check too aaa she be student oo???????????????????????????? Madam focus on you books... When you make it.. You can spoil yourself.. Na gyai gyemie nu ah — Violent_Kisser ?????????????????? (@uhnkel_jhay) August 25, 2020

????????My chop money for the day no reach 15gh, na make i save 15gh everyday for birthday? Like change my name from Arinze Azubike to Koti bonsam https://t.co/LuqFVSp4bQ — Banku Sauce? (@beansstew1) August 26, 2020

