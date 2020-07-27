Entertainment

Lady proposes to her boyfriend and he said 'Yes'

File photo: Men's ring

In Ghana and most other parts of the world, the man is usually the one who proposes marriage to the lady but in this case, this lady defied the odds by taking the bull by the horn.

In an unconventional twist to marriage proposals, a lady has asked for her boyfriend's hand in marriage.



In the video which has gone viral on social media, the beautiful lady is seen kneeling as she stretches her hands with a ring on it asking the guy to marry her.



The young man, who obviously wasn't expecting what he was witnessing, was left overwhelmed. He, however, said yes to his girlfriend while the crowd kept cheering.



The lady slid the ring into his finger before rising to a warm embrace from him and shared some kisses.

Congratulations to both of them.



Watch the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.