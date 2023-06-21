0
Lamar releases single 'Gbe Su Momi'

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian singer Lamar is back with a new anthem titled Gbe Su Momi.

This single follows Lamar’s last release ‘Aunty Julie’ released a few months back.

Gbe Su Momi is a fusion of Afrobeats with Latin Guitar strings giving it an exotic feel. The single was produced by Nigerian producer Orktave.

With vibes of a feel-good song Gbe Su Momi is specially tailored to get people on the dance floor - basically a summer anthem.

“I was inspired by Summer. I recorded the single in January during the winter and I imagined how the summer was going to be. I wrote a song to get people to dance when the sun is out,” Lamar shared.

This first drop of the year features Nigerian singer and producer Egar Boi; who has worked with Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Yemi Alade, and more.

Interestingly this is also Lamar’s first-ever feature and it felt like a match made in heaven.

“I reached out to the producer (Orktave), Egar Boi already had his verse on the beat, so I did my part and Orktave sent it to Egar. He loved it and here we are,” he added.

