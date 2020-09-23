Larruso knocked down by a motorbike while shooting music video

Larruso is reported to have suffered a broken arm and leg from the accident

‘Killy Killy’ hitmaker, Larruso has been knocked down by a squad bike and is reported to be receiving treatment for injuries including a broken leg.

The accident according to videos sited by GhanaWeb on social media occurred during a video shoot.



Larruso who was standing in front of a crowd was run over by one of the squad bikes being used in the music video shoot.



Reports further indicates the dancehall act has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be responding to treatment according to his management.



Larruso is popular for his hit song Killy Killy which featured Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur in a subsequent remix.



See below videos and tweets of the accident:





Praying for Larruso ????????. Get well soon champ. — Ground UP (@GroundUpChale) September 23, 2020

This is Damn Serious!! ????????



Get well Soon Bro @Larruso_ ??????????



pic.twitter.com/LnbBBsw2P1 — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe (HumbleGangsta?????????) (@Gedio10) September 23, 2020

Larruso is seriously injured???? — Dee (@iamdeebanks) September 23, 2020

We bless God. Happy to hear you are doing well starboy...jah know star — Stephanie Benson’s Son(mey3 fantenyi ba) (@realfanteboy) September 23, 2020