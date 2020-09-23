Larruso knocked down by a motorbike while shooting music video

‘Killy Killy’ hitmaker, Larruso has been knocked down by a squad bike and is reported to be receiving treatment for injuries including a broken leg.
The accident according to videos sited by GhanaWeb on social media occurred during a video shoot.
Larruso who was standing in front of a crowd was run over by one of the squad bikes being used in the music video shoot.
Reports further indicates the dancehall act has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be responding to treatment according to his management.
Larruso is popular for his hit song Killy Killy which featured Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur in a subsequent remix.
See below videos and tweets of the accident:
