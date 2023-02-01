0
Larruso releases lifestyle video for 'High Meditation'

Featured Larruso.png Larruso

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: Albert Elorm Agbeshie, Contributor

15 months after the release of the official audio off his debut EP, “New Gen”; the young afro-pop and dancehall singer has released the lifestyle video for his inspirational afro-dancehall song titled “High Meditation”; produced by Gigz Beatz.

In a lifestyle visual shot by Abeiku Simonson, the dancehall crooner is seen living the best of his life with his friends overseas.

Speaking to beeniewords.com, Larruso confirms that he finds joy in collaborating with his peers, the older generation and always happy when his friends are around him.

Watch the lifestyle video of “High Meditation” by Larruso here;

