Larruso shares official video for ‘Poisonous’

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall prodigy, Larruso has released the official video of his new modern-dancehall track titled “Poisonous”.

The Jadon Shatta Entertainment signed artiste once again continues his story on his struggle and trials and also registers his street credibility on these records.



The Abeiku Simonson directed visual witnesses Larruso performing with a royal python as he represents Ghana and Jamaica.



The new dancehall star has hinted at releasing his debut EP under his management label.

Full details on his forthcoming EP which is believed to be titled 'NEW GEN' due to his frequent tags on his official social media platforms will be published on this platform.



Check out the official video for 'Poisonous' by Larruso:



