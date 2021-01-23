Larry King 'the best interviewer ever' - Kweku Sakyi Addo mourns

Larry King (r) died at the age of 87.

Ghana's Kwaku Sakyi-Addo has described American media giant, Larry King, as 'the best interviewer ever.' Sakyi-Addo was reacting to news of the death of King.

In a tweet quoting the official death announcement, he wrote: Larry King, the best interviewer ever! Rest In Peace!!"



King, the A-list American broadcaster famed for interviewing celebrities and public figures, died at the age of 87.



He had been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai medical center in Los Angeles with symptoms of coronavirus. A statement on King’s social media accounts confirmed the news on Saturday.



At its height, his flagship CNN show, Larry King Live, which he hosted for 25 years, drew 1.5 million viewers a night.



Sakyi-Addo, a former BBC correspondent, is himself one of Ghana's best interviewers. In a 2001 article, the BBC described him as 'Africa's Larry King,' at a time his "Kwaku One-On-One" talk show was returning to the screens.

The BBC report said at the time: Presenter Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, a respected and well-known broadcaster and journalist, believes it (the show) was dumped because one of its guest's answers annoyed the Rawlings regime.



It had a reputation for repression of the media, especially in its early days.



The show's return indicates a growing media confidence under the new president, John Kufuor, elected at the end of last year.



