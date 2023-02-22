Lasmid explains why Fante isn't a language he sings in

Budding artiste, Lasmid

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Lasmid, recently revealed in an interview why he prefers to sing in English instead of his native Fante language.

Despite his ability to speak Fante, Lasmid believes that English is a more universal language that can reach a wider audience.



According to Lasmid who spoke to Amansan Krakye, he did not plan to sing mostly in English but believes that singing in English allows his listeners from different parts of Africa to understand his message.



“I didn’t plan with my management to sing mostly in English, but big shout-outs to Papa Kaywa because sometimes he prefers that I do my Fante raps.



“But I feel that maybe if we do the songs for everyone across Africa to be able to understand, at least for English, everyone understands,” he said.



He explained that not everyone can understand Fante, and some people even struggle to understand Twi, another popular Ghanaian language.

Therefore, singing in English is a way for him to reach a broader audience and convey his message to as many people as possible.



“As for the Fante language, not everyone will be able to understand it because sometimes there are people who speak Twi but do not even understand the Fante language.



“Sometimes the people in other tribes who don’t understand Twi will understand you perfectly when you speak English, that’s why we decided that if that’s so, then why don’t I do all my songs in English?



"So that anyone who doesn't understand Twi or Fante can at least understand my songs in English," he concluded.



Lasmid's decision to sing in English may be controversial among some of his fans, but he hopes that his music can reach as many people as possible and that his lyrics can resonate with his listeners regardless of their language or cultural background.

ADA/BB