Lasmid reveals where his inspiration to do music comes from

Ghanaian musician, Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel

Ghanaian musician, Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel, has shared where his inspiration to do music comes from.

In an interview with Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush he said, “Everything inspires me. The lifestyle of others, the things I see people do and some struggles I see people face all push me to do music”.



The season 8 winner of the MTN hitmaker show stated that growing up was quite tough for him as he had to struggle and go through a lot of challenges to get to where he is now and all these have an influence on the kind of music he does.



“Basically I take inspiration from everything happening around me provided it makes sense especially the streets because that’s where I grew up,” he said.

Mentioning some plans he has for the rest of the year he shared that, he has plans of releasing more singles and hopefully collaborating with more artistes.



He told his fans to, “expect something big and different from me because I’ll keep bringing you nothing but the best”.