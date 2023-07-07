Lasmid’s bad performance at the VGMA was because it was not directed by my label – Kaywa

Music producer, Kaywa

The Chief Executive Officer of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa has associated Lasmid’s poor performance at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) to the fact that the performance was not directed by his record label.

On May 6, 2023, Ghana witnessed the 24th edition of VGMA. On the said night, among the artistes who were given the platform to perform was Lasmid, which was his first performance on such a stage.



Unfortunately for the artiste, things did not go well as planned which led to a number of Ghanaians criticizing him for such a performance.



“So, the sofa and pressing of phone no nyinaa were in preparation for that nonsense performance? Herh Lasmid #VGMA”, a comment by a netizen that was shared by mynewsgh.com



In view of all these criticisms, he stated that the said artiste would have recorded a better performance if it was directed by Highly Spiritual Music.



When quizzed about his reactions after he saw Lasmid’s performance, he described it as bad and said it would have been better if his record label had a hand in it.



Speaking with Andy Dosty on Hitz1039 FM, he said “It was not good and if we directed him for a good performance, he wouldn’t have done that. I felt bad when he was been trolled by Ghanaians about his performance. I wasn’t happy because I do not rejoice over anybody’s failure. Even now, I wish things go well for him”.

However, the High Spiritual Music CEO mentioned in the interview that there’s no way he would accept Lasmid if he decides to come back to the label.



When asked the reason behind his utterance, he said it was the artiste’s decision to terminate his deal with the record label which he respects but sees no reason to accept him back.



“Oh no, there is no way we can work with him because his decision was to go. You see, I would always maintain a good relationship and will never push you away”, he added.



