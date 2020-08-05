Entertainment

Late Ebony is still the reigning artiste of the year after 2 years - Bullet

The late Ebony Reigns

Bullet is paying tribute to the late Ebony Reigns and he is emphasizing that the singer is irreplaceable.

According to Bullet, his artiste who won the VGMAs artiste of the year posthumously in 2018, is still holding the title even in her death. "She is irreplaceable. She is the first female artiste of the year and she is still the artiste of the year even after her demise," he said.



Bullet's comments are coming out of the blue and thinking around it, fans believe that his message is targeting a budding singer who is trying to copy Ebony Reigns.



The artiste manager in his message, therefore, advised up and coming singers to be original than to try copying Ebony.

"This is free advice to all young upcoming female artistes, everyone can take inspiration from Ebony but never try to talk or sound like her. Originality is supreme. Long live the queen, Ebony reigns forever," he wrote on Instagram.



