0
Menu
Entertainment

Law Muziq’s much anticipated ‘Feel Alright’ out now

Law Muziq Lm.jpeg Law Muziq

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Law Muziq has released his much-anticipated single dubbed ‘Feel Alright’.

According to the artiste, who is known in real life as Lawrence Setordzie, this song is his personal favorite on his upcoming EP.

"This song is actually my favorite song on my project because I recorded it with a special person in mind," he said in an interview with Empress Neeta.

‘Feel Alright’ comes off as the third song released this year from the project.

Law Muziq has worked with Ghanaian artistes like Tinny, Gasmilla, KK Fosu, Kwabena Kwabena, Quata Budukusu, Ruff & Smooth and has produced records dating back to 2004.

He is a seasoned producer credited for producing 80% of KK Fosu ‘s 6 O’clock album and rapper Tinny’s Ogboo in 2016 amongst other projects.

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar