Leaders should swear with eggs that they're against LGBT - Kwaku Bonsam

Traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam believes to bring an end to the discussion concerning the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) in the country, some leaders should be forced to swear with eggs to detect if indeed they're truly against the practice.

Speaking on OKAY FM, Kwaku Bonsam said some leaders especially Members of Parliament support the ''ungodly act but are pretending in the public space" adding that, swearing with eggs would be the best to detect those against as well as those for the act.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam expressed disdain about the practice, saying “just as happened with Sodom and Gomorrah, Ghana will also go up in flames if we should accept this”.



"Many of our Members of Parliament(MPs) publicly are talking against the practice but inner them, they support it so for us to bring finalization to it, lets allow them to swear with eggs. They pretend not to support but they do. If not so, there won't be an end to this matter" he told Halifax Ansah-Addo, host of 'Best Entertainment Show.



The recent opening and subsequent closure of an LGBTQI office in Ashongman in Accra generated public conversations.



While some say the practice when allowed will serve interests that are abhorrent to the culture and values of the Ghanaian people, others have insisted that the rights of LGBTQIs must be protected like anyone else.

Many religious bodies, Parliamentarians, Ministers-Designates, human right advocates, supporters of the movement and other relevant stakeholders, in particular, have all waded into the debate for the legalization or criminalization of homosexuality in Ghana



However on the same show, experienced film maker Socrate Safo also stated that he believes radio and television stations should stop discussing the practice for the stakeholders pushing for the agenda to become irrelevant.



"For me, I think we should stop discussing this issue.



It's becoming a continuous agenda of some people whether discussed in a positive or negative way, they just want that to stay relevant. It's an awareness they are creating. It's silence that kills a campaign."

