'Learn from Davido, be a man' - Tonto Dikeh slams ex-husband again

Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has slammed her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill after the latter accused her of trying to kill him.

Amidst the ongoing saga between the couple, Churchill shared a voice note where Tonto can be heard saying she would have poisoned him if they were still together.



Reacting to the voice note, Tonto admitted that she only made that threat because Churchill was physically abusive towards her and she could not take it anymore.



In a long statement to address the issue, Tonto said;



“ABOUT THAT VOICE NOTE YOU ARE REALLY LUCKY I LEFT YOU, BECAUSE ONE MORE HAND YOU PUT ON(physically fighting me like a man and cleaning my bl&&d afterwards) WLD HAVE BEEN YOUR E????D.. On God!”

She went on to advise her ex-husband to be like the famous singer, Davido, and learn how to treat his children the right way.



“Thinking I have not moved on is the worst mistake you can make. I came out to make a point



THAT YOU ARE A LIAR AND A DEAD BEAT FATHER who neither pays fees nor child support to any of your children!! This should sink, Learn to be a man from David. You have always been a big fan of his, adopt his fatherly nature at least to your daughter cause like I said MY CHILD WILL NEVER NEED NOTHING FROM YOU NOT EVEN YOUR SO CALLED GOD FORSAKEN NAME.. I AINT GONNO BE STUCK ON A MAN I DUMPED THAT CLIMBED THE SEVEN MOUNTAINS TO TRY TO GET ME BACK.



Nahhhh bruv!!! Before you check out Abeg post receipt of school fee and that card account balance!!,” she added.