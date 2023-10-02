‘Learn to do the right thing’ - MC Yaa Yeboah slams Mr. Drew over issue with Kuami Eugene

Mr. Drew and Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah has slammed musician, Mr. Drew for not giving the due credit to Kuami Eugene who claimed to have written the majority part of his hit song ‘Case.’

She explained that it's high time Ghanaian musicians learn to do the right thing by crediting their colleagues who contributed to their songwriting and not underestimating their effort.



Her remark comes on the back of claims by Kuami Eugene that he wrote almost 80% of Mr. Drew’s ‘Case’ song yet he was not given the due credit.



“Beyonce’s song ‘Rennaisance’ has 104 songwriters, if you go to the musical platforms, everyone’s name is there. so when Mr.Drew and Kuami Eugene’s issue came up, I listened to what Kuami Eugene said and also listened to what Mr. Drew said ‘that he [Kuami Eugene] just contributed to the song. When you are in the studio and someone contributes it's okay."



"But when I went to check the credit on Spotify I didn’t see Kuami Eugene’s name. With the one he did with Strongman and Sista Afia, he has written their names there without Kuami Eugene’s name,” MC Yaa Yeboah said during a panel discussion on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee which GhanaWeb monitored.



She further stated “If I compare that to some of the foreign songs like ‘Diamond’ by Rihanna one of the biggest songs that Ciara wrote, if you check it has the names of three or four writers, everyone’s name is there.

“So is it that we don’t really understand the work we are doing till now? The way music has evolved, it was previously that people didn’t value songwriters but that is not the case today. I feel that these people [musicians] should learn and do the right thing. Because the level we want to take Ghana music to these petty things won't help us,” she advised.



