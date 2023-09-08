'Leave him alone!' - Sista Afia warned after asking if Black Stars player Semenyo is single

Ghanaian singer, Sister Afia

Social media was left boiling after Ghanaian musician Sista Afia expressed her interest in Antoine Semenyo, a member of the Black Stars football team.

This follows Semenyo's exceptional performance during the 2024 AFCON qualifier game between Ghana and the Central African Republic, which left Ghana with a 2-1 victory.



Sista Afia couldn't resist asking a playful question on her Facebook page



"Is Semenyo Single? I'm just asking," she posted.



Sista Afia's lighthearted inquiry led to a cascade of responses from fans and followers.



Some warned her to leave him alone, while others teased the singer for her sudden interest in the football star because he happened to be popular now.

This case is similar to that of fellow Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus, who got a lot of attention following his performance in the last major tournament.



Check out the posts below;







