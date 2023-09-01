Leave your man if he’s stingy - Guru advises women

Ghanaian musician Guru has offered relationship advice to women, suggesting they consider parting ways with partners who exhibit stinginess.

According to Guru, it is crucial for men to take care of their partners, especially for the joy they bring into their lives.



Speaking in an interview on Hello FM on August 31, 2023, the artiste shared his own experience, disclosing that he had gifted his girlfriend a car because she made him happy.



When asked about his car, Guru revealed, "No, I gifted it out, and I was walking. Yes, I had to gift it out."



The interviewer, popularly known as Gh Bonshaka probed further, expressing amazement that Guru had given away a valuable possession.



Guru responded, emphasizing the importance of investing in what makes one happy.

He stated, "Because everything that makes you happy, you have to spend on it."



He drew a parallel between Guru's actions and individuals who build lavish properties for their partners.



Guru, however, acknowledged the comparison and affirmed his support for such displays of generosity.



He explained, "Yes, because if you are a man and you are stingy... as a lady, if you know that the man you are with is a stingy man, don't take him."





