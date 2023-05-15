0
Leaving RuffTown Records was a relief - Fantana

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

During an interview on Abeiku Santana’s Atuu show, American-born Ghanaian singer Francine Koffie, known by her stage name Fantana, stated that her life has significantly improved since leaving RuffTown Records.

She mentioned that everything has become much better and easier for her since her departure as she no longer needs to perform at numerous shows to make a decent income.

When Abeiku Santana brought up the fact that she hasn’t had a hit song since leaving the record label, Fantana responded by saying that she has actually become more successful.

“Since I broke off from Ruff Town Records, I became bigger, I become more beautiful, I made more money, my life became better, I am flourishing, I am happy and I don’t have to perform at 50 shows to make money. I don’t even have to leave my house to make money. I learned so much about the industry and people and how to do stuff," she said.

Fantana added: "It actually made me a boss. Leaving the record label actually made me stronger and tougher. If you compare me from then to now, there is no comparison, in fact, I made it.”

