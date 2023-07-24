Lebanese Ambassador welcomes Lebanon candidate for Miss Teen Tourism 2023

Stacy Amoateng, Pamela Milad Chahine, Maher Kheir and Calista Amoateng [L-R]

In a heartwarming meeting at the Embassy of Lebanon in Ghana, the reigning Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 Calista Amoateng paid a special courtesy call to the Lebanese ambassador, Maher Kheir.

Accompanied by her mother Stacy Amoateng, the purpose of the visit was to formally introduce Pamela Milad Chahine as Lebanon’s representative for the 2023 Miss Teen Tourism expected to take place in Ghana from 1st to 20th August 2023.



Pamela, 14, conveyed her eagerness to participate in the upcoming global event, aiming to showcase the rich cultural heritage and beauty of Lebanon to the world.



The ambassador, in turn, extended his warmest wishes and encouragement, expressing confidence in Miss Teen Tourism Lebanon's potential to shine on the international stage.



Pamela attends the British International School and is very involved in her studies.

The 14-year-old who exudes steadfast resolve, imagines applying her creative skills to exploring fields like law and archaeology to improve society. The student of Arts also dreams of pursuing modeling as a part-time job, using it as a chance to display her beauty and charisma.



Between August 1 to 20, 2023, Pamela and several other teenagers will partake in the Miss Teen Tourism World which will be hosted by Ghana.



