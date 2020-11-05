Leena shares how musicians can stand out

Hip hop and Soul singer Helen Plange Matteer

Promising Ghanaian Afro beats, R&B, pop, hip hop and soul singer, Helen Plange Matteer known by her stage name Leena has said the only way a musician can stay afloat is to be themselves.

According to her, having a unique brand, no matter the existing competition, is an advantage to anyone who wants to succeed in the industry.



Speaking to Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive show, she said: “I have observed that there are a lot of musicians on the scene and the up-and-coming artistes are many. So all you have to do is to be yourself.



"Although it is a competition, if you are not yourself, you will be left behind at a point in time. I just feel that I should just be myself for people to love me for who I am”.

Commenting on how she wants to develop herself in the music industry, Leena made it known that she is staying off collaborations with big artistes for now.



According to her, she wishes to “blow” on her own before getting features from well-established musicians in the country.



Leena is out with her new single dubbed ‘Yanga’.