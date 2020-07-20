Entertainment

Lekzy reveals why government support for comedy is low

Ghanaian comedian, Lekzy

Renowned Ghanaian comedian, Nana Kwame Nkansah Ansong, known in the comedy circles as Lekzy, has said that he will not blame government solely for the lack of support for Ghana’s comedy because the media always puts out negative reports about the industry which makes it difficult for government or other stakeholders to support.

He made these comments in an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity show.



“I realize that since this COVID began, the Government is trying to ease up and give incentives to areas such as the Agricultural sector, the Health sector and all but for the Arts sector which we belong, Government is not looking our direction. As to how we are surviving, Government doesn’t really care.



This all boils down to what we put out there for stakeholders to see. When you see stories in the media about Ghanaian comedy, it is mostly about the negative vibe. The way the media pushes the negative stories should be the same way they push the positive”, he stated.



He also observed that Ghanaian comedians are not unified enough to speak on the issue of support from the Government, which is why they have seemingly been neglected by the Government. “When we unify and come together as an association that is when we will have a louder voice and Government will hear us out”, he added.

Even so, he noted that these are not enough reasons for Government to withhold its support for the comedy industry. He appealed to Government to support the industries as he made few suggestions.



“It seems our craft is limited to few capitals like Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi. Once in a while we extend it to Cape Coast but there are a lot of other regions that would need us. Some countries place a huge priority on comedy because we are indirectly like doctors. We ease up the tension and stress of people so I suggest Government builds a lot of auditoriums and maybe take us on tour in a way to ease up the stress”.



Lekzy is one of the many personalities in the arts industry who has called out to Government to salvage the dying entertainment industry with its support.

