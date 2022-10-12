0
Let Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba do it first – Shatta Wale on Stonebwoy collaboration

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A banging tune with the voices of two of Ghana’s biggest dancehall music exports, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, has been the greatest wish for most fans.

Music lovers have been craving the iconic feature, and the thirst has intensified since they reconciled after their rift at the VGMAs.

Shatta Wale did a collaboration with one of his greatest nemeses, Samini, on a song titled, "Celebration."

But fans have wondered why he cannot do the same with Stonebwoy.

They have also questioned the seeming lack of interest from both parties.

Addressing the above concerns, Shatta Wale said it has been a trend in the industry, adding that even some music legends, including Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, and Amakye Dede, do not have features among themselves.

Shatta said he doesn’t foresee a collaboration with Stonebwoy unless these Ghanaian music legends set the pace.

“Before I do a collaboration with Stonebwoy, they have to sanitize the system so that Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede will do a collabo first. Ask yourself why they haven’t done a collaboration yet? We need it. We need a collabo first," he stated on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.

“I also had a conversation with Daddy Lumba about how their time was and the only thing he told me was that I should keep doing what I’m doing. He said the problems we are currently facing as an industry has been there since,” he added

Watch the video below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
