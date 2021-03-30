Let's Tour Ghana Club emabarks on first tour

The Let's Tour Ghana Club in a group picture

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

The Let's Tour Ghana Club inaugurated under the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) led by Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of GTA and his Deputy CEO's in charge of Technical Services Mr. Ekow Sampson, and Mr. Isaac Adomako Mensah, Deputy CEO in charge of General Service embarked on its maiden tour on Saturday 27th March, 2021.

This initiative is spearheaded by Isaac Kofi Arthur, Rebecca Kumah and Lennox Leckson. The Let's Tour Ghana club was founded on the 10th of February, 2021 by NSS personnels at the main head Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) with the mission and vision of touring all the regions of Ghana, promoting domestic tourism and also putting Ghana on the Global map as far as tourism is concerned.



The trip brought together Ghanaian youth of different cultural backgrounds to explore and learn more about the beautiful nature and history at the Shai Hills and Chenku Waterfalls.



The Tour guide Mr. Michael Kumah took them through series of adventurous activities and explorations of which some include mountain climbing and the narration of the historic events that took place in the mounataineous rocks and wild life reserve.



The group proceeded to the museum of National & Cultural history at Shai where the remains, skins and bones of some wild animals and reptiles were displayed.



The tour came to a successful climax at the Chenku Waterfalls where the group witnessed and enjoyed the flowing natural waterfalls splashing through the Chenku rocks.

Their next trip is loading and we can't wait to know where they will be going next. Let's Tour Ghana. Indeed, travel and experience.



Let's Tour Ghana seeks to tour all the regions of Ghana, promote domestic tourism as always preached by the newly sworn in Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Hon. Dr. Mohammed Awal and the CEO of GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman.



As stated by the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mr. Mohammed Awal that he will make Ghana's tourism hub a game changer in the economic transformation, Let's Tour Ghana is part of the springboards to the realisation of this vision by the Tourism minister.



As elaborated by the Tourism Minister, he has resolved to turn the economic fortunes of the sector by creating massive employment opportunities for the Ghanaian citizenry.



He expressed his commitment to make Ghana's Tourism sector the number one contributor to the country's GDP from it's current third place ranking from the economic performance in Ghana and also his desire to generate five billion dollars from the Tourism industry by December 2022.

Finally, the Hon. Minister has stated that he is prepared to make Ghana an attractive Tourism destination by boosting tourism, culture and the creative arts segment given that it is a multi billion dollar industry which needed to be given an utmost attention it deserved.



As we all can see brighter days ahead for the tourism industry, it will be best to join the campaign, See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana so that we can all collectively support the growth of Ghana.



Reach out to Let's Tour Ghana on social media with the handles below to watch more pictures of the first tour.