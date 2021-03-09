Let’s be patriotic citizens – Reggie Rockstone

Ghanaian rapper and hip-life musician, Reggie Rockstone

VVIP's Reggie Rockstone has urged Ghanaians to raise their level of patriotism in order to feel good in everything they do.

He believes a higher patriotism level will affect the everyday life of the ordinary Ghanaian as the country moves forward.



Referring to how Jamaicans are proud of their “Patois”, he encouraged Ghanaians to have a “nationalistic vibe”.

"When you are patriotic, you want your country to be good, you don’t want to be corrupt, you want to end corruption, you want to clean up your country. Let’s have a nationalistic vibe and everything will be solid among other things,” the hiplife grandfather told Nana Kwesi Asare on The Big Show on ClassFM.



Reggie disclosed that he would soon make available all his old albums on major digital platforms for his fans.