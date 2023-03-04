Let’s celebrate people while they are alive - Grace Ashy

Gospel musician, Grace Ashy

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Grace Ashy, has urged Ghanaians to celebrate people when they are alive and not wait till they are dead.

She said this in relation to the death of Ghanaian Footballer, Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu, 31, was a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.



He played for Hatayspor, the day before the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck. The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria about two weeks ago claimed the lives of over 46,000 people.



12 days after the incident, Atsu was found dead.



On Sunday night, February 19, 2023, Atsu’s body arrived in Ghana via Turkish Airlines.



After his death, Madam Grace Ashy composed a tribute song for the late footballer which she released when she visited Atsu’s family house.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Grace Ashy said, “I know it does not really happen, but let us learn to celebrate people whiles they are alive, let us appreciate them because the dead will not hear whatever you are doing.”



She continued, “Our brothers have played football and sacrificed a lot for the country, if we have anything to say to them like thank you or something, it should be now, not after when they are dead.”



Grace Ashy who said she had spoken with Christian Atsu for a few times said the late footballer was a very humble person.



According to her, it was difficult for her to believe Atsu was really dead, because she wished it were not true.



Meanwhile, she said the tribute song is something to appreciate him.



“There are a lot of players but there are few that I have a relationship with. I really appreciate Atsu, the fact that he helped orphans and gave hope to those without hope. So, if he has left us, we have to do something for him and this is what I can do,” she said.