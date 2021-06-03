Let’s create one genre that can be attributed to Ghana - Shatta Wale to music industry players

• Shatta Wale wants Ghana to have its own genre of music

• He said the country does not have a music identity



• High-life music and hip-life music are some of the local genres made in Ghana



President of the Shatta Movement, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale, has proposed that music makers and stakeholders come together to form one genre that can be attributed to Ghana.



Speaking in his maiden address to the nation, the SM boss noted with concern that whiles he was abroad people kept questioning him the particular genre which can be identified as Ghanaian.



Shatta added that although they knew him as a dancehall artiste, the stakeholders in the United States wanted to know if there was a unique genre Ghanaians had.

“One of the things I find to be a major setback in the Ghana music industry is a unique genre that can be solely attributed to us as a people,” Shatta Wale said as monitored by Ghanaweb.



He revealed, “While I was in the States, I was in business meetings with different stakeholders and investors and one question they all seem to ask [is] what kind of music do Ghanaians do. And the question was one that kept me thinking.”



“Indeed, I was speaking with them as a dancehall artist but they still needed to know the kind of music we do here in Ghana, basically, they wanted to know what genre we are known for as a nation and that I found interesting,” the award-winning musician said.



According to him, it was high time music makers and stakeholders come together to brainstorm on a particular genre that could be identified as Ghanaian.



“I want to propose that we as the music makers and stakeholders come together to identify one genre that can be attributed to all music works coming from our part of the world, let's do this for our industry to give it the global attention we have long desired,” Shatta Wale said.

Ghana is well known for brewing genres like High-life music and hip-life music which appears to be reviving with the introduction of young artistes.



