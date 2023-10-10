'Let's exercise some decorum' - Serwaa Amihere tells A Plus for spewing insults on live TV

Serwaa Amihere

Kwame A Plus, a prominent politician and socialist, found himself embroiled in a heated exchange with GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere regarding his controversial remarks.

The discussion centered on Ernest Owusu Bempah's threats to sue A Plus for defamation, following allegations that he was behind the invasion of UTV studios the previous Saturday.



During the interview with Serwaa Amihere, A Plus did not mince words when describing Ernest Owusu Bempah, calling him a "foolish guy."



He boldly declared, "He is a foolish guy. I am saying it on your show; cut it and send it to him."



Amidst the verbal exchange, Serwaa Amihere stepped in to maintain decorum, saying, "Please, let's exercise some decorum."



A Plus, undeterred, responded defiantly, "Then next time you people shouldn't call me because that is how I am. It is not GHOne that is saying it; I am saying tell Owusu Bempah he is a foolish boy. Even Jesus Christ told people they are stupid people; it's in the Bible."

"I am telling him exactly what it is. If you are a fool, I don't have any way to describe you. I just tell you how it is, and Owusu Bempah shouldn't think or pretend as if I am insulting him, and he shouldn't pretend he doesn't know," A Plus added.



A Plus had earlier alleged that he possessed information indicating that the Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu-Bempah, was the mastermind behind the invasion of UTV studios on Saturday night.



In a shocking turn of events, individuals allegedly affiliated with the ruling NPP stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of "United Showbiz." More than a dozen individuals invaded the studio, demanding to know A Plus' whereabouts and claiming they were after him for his involvement in criticizing a letter written to UTV's management requesting reforms on "United Showbiz."



After the security breach and the program's resumption, A Plus, who had not yet arrived at the studios at the time of the attack, expressed his concerns. "I am hearing it was Ernest Owusu-Bempah who sent men here. That is what I am hearing, and I am just hoping that it is not true," A Plus stated.





NAY/SEA