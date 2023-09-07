Let's focus on non-musical creatives to put Ghana on the map - Chief Moomen

Playwright and poet, Chief Moomen

Ghanaian playwright and poet, Chief Moomen, has proposed a shift in focus towards lesser-known forms of art in Ghana.

He suggests that if music is not achieving the desired global recognition for the culture industry, it's time to allocate resources and attention to nurture other artistic fields.



"Internationally, Nigerians are gaining the limelight, so the energy we have for being intentional should be redirected to support other creative sectors, allowing music to take a back seat for a while," he stated.



Chief Moomen said this on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z hosted by Kwame Dadzie where he emphasised that several non-musical artists are making Ghana proud globally.



He highlighted individuals such as Ibrahim Mahama, who curates remarkable exhibitions worldwide.



He also mentioned talents who have indicated a flourishing scene in the fine arts and literary arts in Ghana.

“We have the likes of Ibrahim Mahama who is doing great exhibitions around the world, on his own accord has built a contemporary arts gallery in Tamale. We have Sage Atokwei Clottey, Amoako Boafo and the like,” he said



In the realm of literary arts, Chief Moomen pointed out Ghana's illustrious writers, including the late Professor Ama Ata-Aidoo, renowned internationally. He also mentioned luminaries like Professor Kofi Anyidoho and Professor Sutherland Addy.



Chief Moomen’s suggestion joins the debate on the state of the Ghana Music industry and its survival. Many individuals, including musicians and industry players, have been discussing strategies to enhance the visibility of Ghanaian arts on the global stage.



ID/OGB



