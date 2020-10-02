Let's have constant conversations with God - McBrown shares emotional testimony

Actress Nana Ama McBrown

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has once again spoken passionately about what she had to go through before she eventually had her first biological child.

The “United Showbiz” hostess who was speaking at the naming of Baby Kelby said she almost gave up on childbirth after failed attempts.



According to McBrown, she cried in her room on countless occasions and waited for so long but just when she wanted to give up, God surprised her.



She therefore encouraged people not to give-up but rather have constant communication with God because He listens to our prayers and He has time for everyone.

“Please have constant communication with God. God has time for all of us and don’t think there are too many people in the world so He doesn’t hear you. He has time for everybody, so have conversations with God. If you come and see me in my bedroom or my bathroom and I’m speaking with God, you would think I have been possessed because we can't see God but I feel Him in me”, she told the guests at The Radiant Place.



