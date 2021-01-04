Let’s leave behind the bad memories, mistakes of 2020 – Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has established that the year 2020 was characterized by bad memories that should never be recounted in the New Year.

The Actress who has been taking stock of happenings in the year 2020 including the deadly coronavirus pandemic also noted that mistakes committed in the year review must equally be forgotten.



In series of posts sighted by MyNewsGh.com to usher in 2021, she said “the year 2020 has been an unpredictable ride through the pandemic, protests, loss of loved ones and many more difficulties that had made living life quite hard for people across the globe. But as we have made it into a new year, we all should accept the fact that with every passing year, one should leave behind the bad memories and mistakes.

May this New Year bring actual change in you, not a recurrence of old habits in a new package. May you grow like wine, old but only better with time! Every year brings with it new opportunities to mould yourself into what you want to be. Life is the most interesting thing that will ever happen to you. Celebrate every day to the fullest!



Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2021! Wishing you and your family a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year! #happynewyear2021 #happynewyear”